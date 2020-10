About This Game

Explore the Kalaua’ archipelago with all its mysterious and beautiful islands - featuring over 50 handdrawn locations.



Meet over 40 new and old friends from Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and chat up some fresh new feminine friends.



Help Larry solve difficult and exciting (and maybe a little erotic) new riddles and complete quests, providing him with a truly happy ending.

Hey Ladies, it’s time to get wet again! I am not done yet and still dreaming of you in Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice. I left New Lost Wages, stranded in Cancum, and had prepared to marry my only true love, Faith. But, unforeseen events interrupted us and we’ve become separated again! She is somewhere in the famous, sunny and huge Kalau’a archipelago and I have to find her. Help me — if I don’t find her soon, I think I may burst!No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau’a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart’s compass only points in one direction - Faith! Care to set sail with me as a true pirate and become a real gold digger? Join my crew on this glorious quest — you may just end up soaked to the bone!