Spine-tingling story : uncover a dark history, and become closer acquainted with the malevolent being known only as ‘the Jester’. Who, or what, is he?



Embark on a puzzle solving adventure in which you and a partner must prove you can communicate and work together to escape the haunted Castle Rock.It all begins with an emergency flare lighting up the sky and a distress call waking you from uneasy dreams. Your fellow Antarctic explorers are in trouble, and the two of you left at base camp must work together to launch a rescue mission. If only you knew what you were getting into…From the research base camp you’ll need to figure out a way to get to the source of the distress flare. Once you’re through the frozen Antarctic wastes, you'll find yourselves separated inside a medieval castle, facing puzzles, secrets, and dangers! You and your partner start out with nothing but your wits and a walkie-talkie each. Observation, smart communication and teamwork will be the only way to escape from the sinister Castle Rock.For returning fans of the We Were Here series, this time you can expect even more puzzles, longer play time, new mechanics, and discover more of the story behind the Antarctic expedition and Castle Rock itself...You and your expedition partner must traverse the Antarctic wasteland and infiltrate an ominous medieval castle. All you start with is a pair of walkie-talkies – will you be able to work together on the same wavelength?Immerse yourself in an intriguing cooperative experience as you and your partner puzzle your way through a series of thrilling situations. Discover brand new environments and mysteries, together.Darkness has engulfed the once magnificent Castle Rock and its surroundings. Can you discover the truth behind the grim fate of the fallen citadel and make it out alive... or will the original inhabitants catch you on your way out?If you enjoy We Were Here Together, don’t forget to check out the earlier entries in the series: We Were Here and We Were Here Too