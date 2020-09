About This Game

Features:

A picture speaks a thousand words.

Experience the game’s story not through words nor dialogues but beautifully hand-drawn art created by famous Indonesian artist, Brigitta Rena.



Explore a bittersweet tale between a girl and her lover in a surreal world consisting of disjointed rooms of memories and time.



a game about overcoming the past and finding the self.



Various intriguing puzzles to solve and stories to uncover.



Atmospheric violin music will accompany you from the peaceful days to the angstiest moments

From Brigitta Rena, the creator of A Raven Monologue and She & The Light Bearer is an adventure point-and-click puzzle game about love, moving on, letting go, and the joy and pain of everything in between.This is the story of Eda, a girl in her early 20s.Like anyone in her age, she’s lost.She lost her way in the journey to achieve her dreams.She lost her way in the journey to find love.The man that would help her burn her passion,the man that would help her find the spark in a relationship,and also the man that would teach her about heartbreak.The game tells a bittersweet tale between a girl and her lover in a surreal world consisting of disjointed rooms from memories and time. With each gathered clue, solved puzzles, and unlocked door, the girl will find her way, unraveling the secrets between her and her lover, the secrets which she used to know.When The Past Was Around is a short silent narrative experience that can be finished in less than 2 hours. Even though it is a short game, we’ve put all our hearts into delivering a deep and meaningful experience for you. We hope that the brief moment you spend with Eda and Owl would be priceless and unforgettable.