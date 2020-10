About This Game

"True Crime" Detective Experience

Uncompromising Murder Mystery Puzzles

Calculated Assumptions - 70/30 Principle

Telling Stories Through the Environment

Inspired by Real World Locations

Solve It With a Friend Or a Partner

Set in the near future, you play as a trainee in pursuit of becoming a licensed investigator. You are given a number of challenging case files. Your goal is to not only pass, but ace them!Experience what it feels like to be a real-life detective by analyzing crime scenes, making assumptions, forming conclusions, and finding out if your deductions are correct.You are to observe each scene carefully and analyze everything on site. There is no handholding and no hints. Take notes on anything that stands out and write down your suspicions as you navigate through the crime scene.Piece everything together, not only to understand what happened but also the connection between the perpetrators and their victims. Your only tools are your keen perception, mental sharpness, and real-life wisdom.You may find that some evidence is missing, limiting you from making the best conclusion. There might be 70% of the evidence in the case, but the other 30% are nowhere to be found. This is where you have to fill in the missing gaps, trust your gut-feelings and make smart, calculated assumptions.Notice the pink lipstick on the wine glass? What about the trajectory of the bullet on the wall? How about the faint size-12 boot marks on the windowsill? These are part of the environmental clues that can help piece the story together.Whether it's an American house, a Japanese classroom, or a European office building, each scene is crafted to resemble a believable, real world location, bringing authenticity to the game.It’s more fun to solve when you have someone to discuss your findings with - a friend, a significant other, or even the whole family! Scene Investigators is perfect for this and it is our hope that you can enjoy this game with others. They might spot something you missed in your investigation, and vice versa.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In terms of gameplay, Scene Investigators is quite a departure from our first game, The Painscreek Killings. TPK focuses heavily on the story and uses a rather simple 'breadcrumb' system for its gameplay, one that allows players to continue their investigation whenever they pick up a clue. SCNI, on the other hand, leans heavily on keen observation, filling in the missing gaps, looking for motives when they aren't there, and coming up with a number of possible assumptions in order to solve the case.In short, The Painscreek Killings is a story-rich game while Scene Investigators is a deduction reasoning game.