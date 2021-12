Reviews

“Greaves’ whiskey-fueled account makes for a more personal connection than most first-person games.”

9.0/10 – Polygon



“One of the best shooters to come out in recent years.”

9.0/10 – AusGamers



“Not only is Gunslinger the best Call of Juarez game, it's a damn fine and worthy shooter in its own right.”

8.5/10 – Destructoid



“Don’t mistake price for quality - this is a top-notch shooter.”

8.4/10 – PC Gamer



“Blasting through the game’s varied environments with a pistol in each hand never got old, and I always looked forward to the end-level duel with a legend of the Wild West.”

8.0/10 – Game Informer



“Call of Juarez Gunslinger's arcade-style shooting is wonderfully thrilling, fast-paced fun.”

8.0/10 – GameSpot