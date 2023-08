About This Game

“You chose exile in search of penance, in place of revenge.I seek to give you both - and in return…I will be set free.” - FATHEREnter the dystopian world of SPRAWL, a hardcore retro FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megalopolis. Advances in cybernetics and artificial intelligence pushed humanity into a new era, but that golden age has crumbled…leaving behind a broken world.Play as SEVEN, a disgraced special ops super soldier who finds herself embroiled in conflict with government forces trying to kill her while a mysterious voice in her head pushes her to survive. Betrayed by her organization and on a mission to overthrow the Junta, a military regime that rules the sprawl with an iron fist, SEVEN must escape the walled city and discover what secrets lie at the SPIRE.The streets of the SPRAWL are vast and the armies of the corporate government seem endless. But the dark alleys and dilapidated apartment surfaces are all compatible with the “Icarus” cybernetic implant, allowing SEVEN to perform gravity-defying wall-running maneuvers and slow down time with excess adrenaline drops from dismembered enemies. With a horde of different troop types and carefully designed weapons, she will be pushed to the limit to survive.The SPRAWL eventually consumes us all…will you fight your way out?To escape the desolate, AI-controlled city you’re gonna need to think quickly and master your weapons in a high-speed game of combat chess. Slash with your katana, keep a steady hand for headshots with the pistol, and use the powerhouse shotgun to jump up and out of range. Quickly swap weapons with no slowdown as you finish your enemies with precision aiming and slow down time for headshots.Get the best of your enemies and defy gravity with a cybernetic implant. Experience a new approach to wallrunning with seamless transitions from the ground to the walls, creating an entirely new dimension for exploration and combat. Solve combat situations creatively to get different rewards: ammo, health boosts, and refills of your bullet time adrenal meter.Explore a retro-futuristic and dystopian world filled with deep lore and visually inspired by classics like Akira and Ghost in the Shell.While racing to the Spire, a variety of enemies will present new challenges to overcome. You’ll need to adjust on the fly to different attack patterns. Rapid fire bursts from the SMG elite will keep you on your toes while a riot guard will charge and block your bullets. Think fast and adapt to survive.Immerse yourself in the environment and sounds of SPRAWL with an original industrial electronic soundtrack. The dynamic music system responds to your actions, lining up with kills and movements as you progress.