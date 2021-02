About This Game

Features:

launch drones and gain access to personal messages and deeply hidden secrets



recover corrupted video files and photos



draw conclusions by questioning suspects and analyzing biometric data



combine leads to create a database of hard evidence



analyze evidence using AI



rely solely on the facts – sometimes, clients can lie, and suspects can end up victims



make life-changing decisions and live with the consequences

Corporations and criminal gangs have carved Farca city up into zones of influence, and there's nothing the corrupt government can do about it.The police and the state do nothing, leaving residents no choice but to turn to private investigators. A hacker PI Isabella Song may be under house arrest, but that won't stop her from uncovering crimes that the police have turned a blind eye to due to pressure from the mafia.