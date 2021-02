About This Game

Fireproof Games are proud to bring the fourth instalment of the critically acclaimed game series ‘The Room’ to PC.The Room 4: Old Sins features a strange, multi-room dollhouse to explore and continues the engaging puzzle gameplay of its predecessors set against the background of a tragic story. In a considerable visual upgrade from the mobile release, Fireproof Games have re-built, re-textured and re-lit every shiny object and atmospheric environment in the game to pull players further into the mysterious world of The Room.The story of The Room 4: Old Sins centres on the sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife which provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions to uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.Fireproof Games are a small independent team working in Guildford in the UK. We self-published our first game The Room on iPad in September 2012 and were stunned with both the critical success and our new-found fan-base, not to mention multiple international awards. The Room games have changed our lives and we hope you enjoy playing them as much as we enjoy making them.