About This Game

Experience the thrills of vandalism from the safety of your computer.



Curiosity and free will are your only motivators - roll as you please.



Find and download apps to your laptop and waste your life away playing a game in a game.



Smoke Ciggy Cigs brand cigarettes. Smoke ‘em up real good.



Take photos of exotic fauna and ambivalent NPCs.



Dedicated fart button.



A huge baby, community basketball court, and a cat with two buttholes. [no extra charge]



Three distinct endings and a pretty robust credits.

is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it.Roam a tiny island stuck on a sludge covered planet as an upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite. Traverse the corporately branded landscape, chat up other taggers, and discover secrets and idiots along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG to find a way out, or just take it all down in flames with you?