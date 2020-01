A Letter from Virgil, CEO, Lightmatter Technologies

Dear Visitor,



If you are reading this, you are quite fortunate.



You have been personally invited to the world debut of Lightmatter—the greatest breakthrough in renewable energy since the sun was born. I know. You must barely be able to contain your excitement.



This invitation includes a one hour tour through my facility, a ten second glance at the launch of Lightmatter, as well as five seconds of eye contact—with me. If that is not enough, bring your wallet. An investment will give you the full tour and prolong our time together. If you behave, I will even let you shake my hand.



During the tour, you will witness mind bending technological wonders. They might force you to think in ways that are difficult for you. But don’t worry, you will come out a smarter human being. The only thing I ask of you before you enter my facility, is to embrace the future, open your mind, and your backpack. Yes, cameras, journals, and other useless items will be confiscated by James, my head of security. Don’t try to shake his hand, he might break yours.



- Virgil

CEO, Lightmatter Technologies



PS: During your visit, you might stumble into our cat, Lux. So if you experience skin rashes, headaches, or hair-loss keep in mind that you might be allergic to cats.