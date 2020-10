About This Game

You play Lancelot, the sexiest Knight Of the Round Table.





God gives you a quest: go find the Holy Grail, put some booze in it and celebrate the biggest party England has ever known!





But the Grail is hidden deep into a dangerous place, where all men are gay and women have hair under their arms: the Kingdom of France!

Visit Redemption-Land ™, the best amusement park of the whole Medieval Christendom and discover the most stupid relics thanks the exclusive Splash-O-Baptize ™ ride!





Impress your neighbours by mastering drunk mini-games! (WARNING: rashes and itching may occur while playing those silly mini-games)









Make meaningful moral choices like: do you want to be heavily drunk, or utterly hammered, or lightly blitzed, or impressively tipsy or even softly smashed during your quest? It's up to you!





Includes typical retro point&click silly inventory puzzles like mixing a chastity belt and hormone replacement medicines (known as Fem&M's) to craft some synthetic insulin to cure the local dragon's diabetes! (WARNING: it may not work in real life)









to craft some synthetic insulin to cure the local dragon's diabetes! Get lost in a very boring maze and watch how to skip it thanks to a walkthrough you just googled! (I told you it's a retro point&click experience!)





Craft your own Mojito-style fancy cocktail and drink it in the Holy Grail! (WARNING: look carefully at the receipt in the cursed über-secret Alchemist book hidden you-know-where!)

Retro point & click humour in a today gaming experience (with 720p VGA graphics!)





All the art, animations, story, dialogues, code, music made by one single guy (who's high on drugs 14 hours a day!)





You play a sexy half-naked knight! Your mum will be proud!





The game would fit on only 956 floppy disks! Wow!

An evil catholic pope (who doesn't even look like Steve Jobs)





Firmin the Transformist (from local Tourist Office)





St. Francis of Assisi, the ventriloquist





Trash-talking Baby Jesus puppet









Annoying Nouvelle-Vague French mime





Gangsta-rapping tame bear





Jean-Jacques le Très-Sexy-Gendarme









Sexier naked women with hairy armpits! WOW!





And even sexier lepers and witches to be burned at the stake yelling weather forecasts!



... and many, many, many more serious characters!

The author of the video game called “Lancelot’s Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze” is no more allowed to include in his playful-oriented computer program any puzzles that can be solved in a logical manner. The player, to progress through the game, must always use, one by one, all the objects in the inventory on all the different objects and characters within the game (and if possible, several times). In addition, only websites in the Serbo-Croatian language will be willing to publish a text walkthrough (which must first be encrypted using the SHA-512 algorithm).





The author of the video game “Lancelot’s Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze” will also break any contacts with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by 23rd June 2026 and will provide a urine sample, every Tuesday morning, at The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ) until January 1st 2027.

