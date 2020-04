Reviews

“...as a puzzle game and a solo-venture at that, there is an incredible and impressive amount of love and polish in every moment. I was surprised, repeatedly, by several clever twists and turns...I could easily and gladly exist in The Search's liminality for hours longer, in its lovingly designed and beautifully rendered levels, its gorgeous, thoughtful soundtrack, and curious, otherworldly atmosphere.”

Jay Is Games



“The game is short, about an hour or two. But it was enough to impress me. It knows what it is, and executes that well. Pleasing visuals, good music/sound, an intriguing setting/story and fresh puzzles round out this surprising little gem.”

8/10 – Doctors of Gaming



“Big experiences can sometimes come in small packages and the time that you spend with The Search will be one that you will reflect on for days after you step away from it.”

GameRaven