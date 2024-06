What the developers have to say:

Why Early Access? “Satisfactory has been in development since 2016 and we’re so happy to see how many engaged players have joined us since then. We knew from the start that it would be impossible for our team to deliver the best factory building game (in three dimensions) without the help from our ever-growing community. We are deeply involved with our players and listen to every suggestion and feedback we receive. We believe it’s by balancing that with our own vision of the game that we can create the best possible experience.” Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access? “Since our release in 2019, we sure have been in Early Access for some time now. The truth is that we will stay in Early Access until we feel that it’s finished. We’ve released some major content updates along the way, going forward these updates will be a bit smaller and more focused as our eyes are set on reaching 1.0. We’ll keep listening to your feedback and keep polishing the core experience of the game until we get there.” How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version? “We are quite close to the final game now, but there are a few more things to come. Without saying too much, we are iterating and polishing on the core gameplay and systems. The FICSIT milestones and tiers will be finalized, narrative, world, landmarks and creatures are getting some final improvements. We are always working on performance and general user experience by adding quality of life features and optimisations. When we reach 1.0 we will have official mod support, finalized dedicated servers support and of course achievements.” What is the current state of the Early Access version? “It’s good! We have a lot of players that already have sunken several hundreds of hours into Satisfactory. Just building everything and reaching the last Tier takes around 150+ hours. The core mechanics are solid and fun (we think). Multiplayer is working and there’s a huge world to explore.” Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access? “We expect the price to increase once we go 1.0, but we don’t know for sure.” How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process? “Ever since we launched our closed Alpha in late 2018 we’ve been involved with our community. What the game is today is much thanks to them. We use Discord, our own up-vote forum, in-game bug reports, surveys etc. We also have an experimental branch for our most brave and devoted players where they can try our upcoming features before they are stable enough to be put on our main branch.



You can always follow our updates and progress through our different channels; Website, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Discord.”