22 levels, with an estimated gameplay time of ~6-10 hours



Custom Story with 350 separate in-game voicelines



Over an hour of custom music with the Free soundtrack included



Huge amount of custom assets



27 steam achievements



Standalone mod (You do not need Portal 2 installed to play)



Free to Play (You must own Portal 2)



Logic based puzzles, not execution based puzzles

Portal Stories: Mel is a community made, free modification for Portal 2 based in the Portal universe.It tells the story of Mel, who meets a new personality core and faces an undiscovered threat to the Aperture facility.1952, in the early years of Aperture: Science Innovators, Cave Johnson’s scientists experimented with whatever they wanted. Not everything worked as it should have though, but that wasn't going to get in the way of the progress of Science! Mel unfortunately took part in a faulty test called the Aperture: Science Innovators Short-Term Relaxation Vault, falling asleep for years. When she finally wakes, there is a fake Cave Johnson telling her she needs to escape the facility and a new device called the Aperture Handheld Portal Device, her mind races with questions. “Who is this imposter Cave Johnson?” “What happened to the facility and its staff?”"What happened to me?"Main FeaturesFAQ:Go to the steam store page http://store.steampowered.com/app/317400/ and click the "Play Game" button.The translation for our mod has been done by volunteers only. For some of the languages we couldn't find people, or translations weren't ready for release.Sent us an e-mail at support [at] portalstories [dot] comYou need to OWN a copy of Portal 2 on your Steam account in order to be able to play the mod.You DO NOT need to have Portal 2 installed.No current plans, we just finished working on Mel!Here's a youtube Playlist of the entire mod, it should help you solve your puzzle!The mod will be shipping with the soundtrack!It's in Steam/steamapps/common/Portal Stories Mel/SoundtrackWe will be making it available on iTunes soon as well!Due to licensing we cannot accept payments.Instead, consider donating to a charity!Extra Life: http://www.extra-life.org/ Child's play: http://childsplaycharity.org/ Yeah! Our music will be released under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.So, you can keep the music on whilst playing!Get ready for an incredible adventure taking place in the gap between Portal 1 and Portal 2 with Portal Stories: Mel.