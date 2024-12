About This Game

From the team that brought you Severed Steel, dive into a vast open-world FPS designed for both solo and 4-player cooperative play!You play as an explorer with exceptional combat skills who crash-lands on a mysterious planet. This planet is dominated by a ruthless mercenary force exploiting ancient technology to craft devastating weapons. Pursue the main quest to dismantle their operations, or explore the world at your own pace!Every distant vista is within reach. Traverse a completely seamless world using your grapple hook, hoverboard, and a variety of unlockable powers.Embark on a main quest to encounter towering colossi or stumble upon these foes during your explorations. Battle against diverse enemy classes such as pyromancers launching area attacks, elusive sappers planting turrets, and helicopters raining down rockets.Jump into cooperative play from the start with no mandatory tutorials. Progress on the same save whether in solo or co-op mode, and tailor individual difficulty settings within the same multiplayer session. Note: Co-op play is supported through Steam Friends invites (random matchmaking is not available).Echo Point Nova is filled with hidden weapons, character enhancements, and stylish cosmetics. Collect agility orbs to enhance your mobility, and unlock weapon attachments by racking up kills.Echo Point Nova's default settings and recommended difficulty are pretty hard core! But there's loads of options for all players to set things up the way they like.Our last game, Severed Steel, received new game modes, weapons, maps, and more for many months after launch. We pay lots of attention to our community and plan on a steady flow of content, quality of life improvements, and gameplay tweaks. Join our Discord or post in the Steam community to get in on the action!