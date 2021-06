About This Game

EPIC NONLINEAR STORY IN SEAMLESS OPEN WORLD

VARIETY OF ENEMIES AND HUNDREDS OF WEAPON COMBINATIONS

LEGENDARY MUTANTS WITH DIFFERENT BEHAVIOUR MODELS

ARTIFACTS OF INCREDIBLE VALUE AND UNFORGIVING ANOMALIES

Discover legendary S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe and experience:

Unique gameplay built on a blend of FPS, horror and immersive sim



Non-linear story with the variety of paths that lead to one of the several endings



Benchmark-setting graphics developed using cutting-edge photogrammetric and scanning technologies



Advanced artificial intelligence systems that will keep engaged even the most hard-boiled players



Life-simulating system “A-life 2.0” that makes the game world feel alive as never before



Immersive survival mechanics like hunger, sleeping, bleeding, radiation effects that enrich the gameplay



Dynamic day-night cycle and weather will add even more realism to the gameplay experience



Mod support giving the freedom to the creative players to extend and enrich the game universe



Multiplayer mode, that will be added soon after release as a free update

GOOD HUNTING, STALKER!

Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chernobyl.Take over a role of the lone stalker and explore photorealistic seamless open world in a 64-km² radioactive zone with a variety of environments that reveal post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. Make your way through the Zone to define your destiny as you choose your paths within highly branching epic story.Meet members of different factions deciding who of them worth your friendship and who deserve a bullet. Engage intense gunfights with a variety of enemies that follow different tactics trying to outsmart you. Choose your preferable firearms from 30+ types of weapons with numerous modifications that allow creating hundreds of distinctive lethal combinations.Prepare to encounter horrifying mutated creatures that will try to slaughter you following different behaviour model. Each mutant may appear in different subtypes which makes their behaviour less predictible. Truly extreme danger represent regions with lairs with numerous mutants hunting in large groups.The most valuable artifacts and secrets of the Zone are hidden in the most dangerous places. Beware of the hazardous anomalies and unique devastating arch-anomalies as you hunt for highly valuable artifacts scattered around the Zone. Will you dare to unveil the mysteries of the Zone that took lives of many others before you?