About This Game

Story

Key features

Hand drawn HD artwork and traditional frame-by-frame animation



Simple one-click interface



6-8 hours of varied gameplay



Atmospheric orchestral soundtrack



Control multiple characters



In-game hint system, hot-spots and fast-travel



Mini games, such as a deck-building card game

Try the free demo!

Release: Feb 2, 2021



For PC, Mac and Linux



30-60 minutes of gameplay



Texts in English, German, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian!



Voice over in English and German

Strange things are happening in the Land of the Dead. Instead of reaping souls, Thanatos, the Angel of Death, has to deal with his teenage daughter Prim. Every night, Prim has the same dream: An oddly familiar human boy cries out for her help. Needless to say that our heroine tries to answer the call. There‘s just one tiny problem: The Grim Reaper has strictly forbidden her to enter the Realm of the Living – she‘s not ready for the immense power she‘d develop there, he claims.Unfortunately, when Prim finds a way to trick her father and travel to Earth, it painfully turns out that Thanatos‘s presentiments have been right all along...At its core, PRIM is a story of a father learning to let go and a girl finding out who she really is. But it's also a thrilling adventure, full of magic and darkness. On her journey, Prim repeatedly has to switch between the Realm of the Dead and the Land of the Living, where she faces demons, real ones and ones within herself, while always being accompanied by her sidekick, an eye with spider legs.