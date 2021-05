About This Game

A bad incident is like a tangled knot, It sits there, waiting for someone or something to untie it, but until then… scars may be left behind …Theis essentially a First personvideo game that have a different game play and story compared to our previous project , "Dark Room".You play as, an Investigative reporter sent to a remote location to check out rumors of unexplainable sightings. Convinced it is nothing more than local folklore and myth, you arrive an early morning in dense fog with the aim of taking a few photos, make a couple of interviews with the locals, and quietly depart to write up your local piece of gossip. Dare you enter the mysterious mansion ?You can follow us on Twitter for more details (Features :• Try to find the way out• Pass through strange and dark environments• Check the letters and handwriting• Discover story of the game• Generated Events• Realistic Graphics• Different Puzzles