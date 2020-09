About This Game

Discover a magical galaxy inspired by’s interstellar travels stylized as hand-drawn book illustrations and experience a wonderful cosmic fable in virtual reality.Observe the life and events of the curious planets by physically manipulating your telescope. Find the proper angles and perspective to uncover their secrets. Take photos and note down your observations to complete your book of research. Solve the ultimate cosmic mystery... or just sit down and chill-out stargazing.Immerse yourself in a fable of cosmic proportions where you're both the observer ...as well as the man behind the scenes!- Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little PrinceMake the most of your very own observatory-planet with complete scientific equipment, research journal, photographic set and ...See light years ahead into space and bend the rays of light to study planets from all the different angles. Make photos of strange phenomena. Analyse your findings in the research journal.Sit back and explore the galaxy through many different points of view. Reveal hidden items, new species and secret planets.Awaken and inspire life. Decide where to focus your telescope and see things flourish.Awaken and inspire life. Decide where to focus your telescope and through its manipulation encourage change.Figure out how phenomena connect with one another. Trigger events by joining what was apart.