About This Game

Unnatural events are taking place in small-town Greenlake.



A bloodcurdling Psychological Horror Detective.



Move around unseen, outmaneuvering your enemies.



Search for hidden clues to find your father.



Discover YOUR version of the truth.



version of the truth. Could there be aliens in Greenlake?

Gameplay

Story

Using your flashlight reveals theyou need, but risks you being seen.The game combines elements ofgames withandfor a gripping story.After years of next to no contact, Johnathan Morris arrives in the isolated town of Greenlake to check up on the mental state of his father. Nothing is as he expected it to be. There are deadly forces at work that don’t want John snooping around.Equipped with nothing more than a flashlight and a notebook, it is up to you to step into the shoes of Johnathan and tell fact from fiction.