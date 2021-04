About This Game

Features

25 brand new mind-bending puzzles



Fire three different portals



Explore two different timelines



More than 100 custom voice lines



New music



Unique puzzle mechanics

Requirements

Own a copy of Portal 2

In this community made mod you play as test subject [4-5-0-9]. Awoken from stasis by an automated AI, you are expected to complete a very special test course. Within the depths of Aperture Science, secluded from the rest of the facility, lies a previously unknown and long forgotten testing track.Expanding on the concepts of the main game, in Portal Reloaded you get a hold of the Triple Portal Device, allowing you to shoot three different portals. The familiar blue and orange portals, connecting two different places in space, and a third, green time portal, which connects two different timelines. Travelling between the present and a version of reality 20 years in the future, opens up a completely new way of puzzle solving.Thinking in four dimensions is key to mastering 25 challenging puzzles laid out for you. This mod is targeted at portal veterans, who are familiar with the gameplay of the main series and want to expand their horizons.Portal Reloaded is currently set to release on April 19th, 2021. Exactly 10 years after the official launch date of Portal 2. This mod is meant to be a celebration of all its achievements and an ambitious attempt to push its concepts even further. Have fun playing on April 19th!