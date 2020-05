About This Game

“You’re listening to Radio August. Dark nights, with Poe and Munro…”Adventure in the strange town of August with local radio hosts and secret lovers Poe and Munro, as they encounter six unique mysteries on and off the air. Direct the banter and the action as they fend off a nightmare stalker who just won’t let go, a vengeful ghost looking for everlasting closure, a demonic painting that grants wishes - and more - but can you keep Poe and Munro together, and alive…?* Six simultaneously released, fully interactive episodes* Almost 5 hours of full screen HD video* An intuitive point and click timed hot-spot interface* Alternate endings for each episode and hundreds of branchesFrom the developers and creators of the award winning and Guinness World Record breaking “The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker” and “The Shapeshifting Detective”, Dark Nights with Poe and Munro is a standalone spin-off set before the events of The Shapeshifting Detective, with different gameplay and all new stories!FEATURES+ Click disappearing hotspots to choose what happens+ Explore the town of August+ Talk to the locals+ Help Poe and Munro escape tricky situations+ Keep them alive…+ And together…Starring Klemens Koehring (The Shapeshifting Detective, Sniper Elite 4) and Leah Cunard (The Shapeshifting Detective) as Poe and Munro. With a special guest appearance by Aislinn De’Ath (The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, The Shapeshifting Detective).Guest voiceovers include Justin McElroy (The Adventure Zone, My Brother, My Brother and Me), Jesse Cox (Monster Prom, The Shapeshifting Detective), Joseph Beacham (My Time at Portia) and David Homb, star of 1995’s Phantasmagoria.POE ... Klemens KoehringMUNRO ... Leah CunardVIOLET ... Aislinn De'AthQUENTIN ... Andre LecointeHENRIETTA ... April MoonMISS CLAY ... Ashleigh ColeMILLICENT ... Ayvianna SnowWESMARIE ... Effy WillisDALLAS ... Ingrid EvansMADAME BARATSKY ... Lara LemonTOOMS ... Peter Revel-WalshROSE ... Rachel CowlesJONES ... Rick RomeroKASPER ... Vincent GouldJOE ... Warrick SimonFRANKIE ... Justin McElroyBECK ... Joseph BeachamISI ... Joe MawJAZ ... Jessica KinghornCALLER 2 ... Barry AldridgeARVIN ... Jesse CoxERIC ... David HombEDDI ... Bobby SixkillaQUEENIE ... Alex FurnessHELENA ... Kimmy MauldinQ ... Eli Diaz