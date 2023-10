What the developers have to say:

Why Early Access?

Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access?

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

What is the current state of the Early Access version?

Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process?

“With Early Access the community will help us to create a better game since player feedback is crucial for complex simulation games. We will listen to your feedback and you may influence the development. Additionally your early support helps us to make the most of the potential we see in FOUNDRY.”“We don't know yet, we don't want to commit to a certain date. The game will leave Early Access when the game has satisfied our high expectations for quality and amount of content. We expect to stay in Early Access for more than a year.”“We plan to release the full version with more content, more distinguishable mechanics, more polishing and comfort features. In detail: We want to bind the voxel world closer to the core gameplay, by adding more underground-mechanics like deep mining and all the things you might expect to discover buried in the depths of a planet. Our team intends to add more complex options to customize and control how your factory operates, like logic gates to create custom machine behavior. According to our plans, the game's content will be expanded with more crafting recipes, research and machines.We want to gradually introduce mod-support on the way to the full release. We plan to add support for minor modding (e.g. change recipes, add new machines) and scale it up to allow in-depth modding.”“The game has most of its core gameplay mechanics implemented and we're mostly adding new content and in-depth gameplay mechanics on top. It currently provides about 15-25 hours of playtime, depending on your pacing and experience. Everything shown in our trailer and Steam store description is already implemented, explicitly: base building, conveyor belts, pipes, modifiable voxel world, research, crafting, a complex power grid system and various other smaller features.Singleplayer is very stable, multiplayer is a bit less stable, but most issues are minor and almost everything can be fixed by re-connecting to the server or re-hosting the game. Bug fixing has always priority over new features. At the time we launch on Steam we expect to have a bug-free and very stable version for both Single and Multiplayer.”“The price will increase when we feel that the changed amount of content justifies a price increase. This might be at the final release but may also happen during the course of Early Access. We will notify the community before we increase the price.”“One of the main reasons for Early Access is to get feedback from the community. We will always consider your input to shape a great game together. The best way to get in touch with us and the community is to join our Discord server, called " Foundry " (click link to join). Our team has a strong presence there and we're looking forward to have interesting and constructive discussions about the future of FOUNDRY.”