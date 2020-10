About This Game

From the creators ofand theseries, comes, a Lovecraftian Cyberpunk thriller.― HeraclitusIn the distant, post-apocalyptic future, what is left of the population of mankind lives in an enclosed citadel called Domed City Providence, created to survive the harsh outside environment. In this, mankind's final refuge, Randolph Carter, a member of a notorious hacker-for-hire group called ODIN, accidentally stumbles across the terrifying truth, a truth that might tear apart his own sanity and question his very existence.Experience a never-before seen blend between H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic existentialism and a grim, dystopian cyberpunk setting. Transient adapts and expands upon seminal pieces of both genres to ensure that your experience is both familiar and fresh at the same time.From the forgotten wastes of Kor Shehr to the mean streets of Providence, Transient is filled to the brim with unforgettable locations to traverse. Explore reality, your own dreams, and the virtual world to meet a diverse cast of friends, foes, and beings in between.Combining a swath of beautiful environments with a haunting original soundtrack creates an immersive experience.You assume the role of Randolph Carter, a man equipped (read: augmented) for the job. Use your advanced perception heightening implant, PHI, to investigate your surroundings, scan for clues, and hack your way past barriers preventing you from uncovering the truth.