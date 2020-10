Mature Content Description

Have you ever thought how strange the plot of "The Beauty and the Beast" is? This poor girl is being kidnapped and becomes the prisoner of a terrible monster who is, at least in his own eyes, above all law. As time goes by, she warms up to the beast, and eventually falls in love with him. He then "magically" transforms into a " handsome prince charming". Well... that's what we call Stockholm Syndrome.



"Of Bird and Cage" explores this theme and while the plot revolves around (a very twisted) love story it also features alcohol, drugs, hallucinations and (depending on the choice you make in the game) some potential of other very dark and bad scenarios.



While all that is true, and there are also might be some sexual themes and violence in the plot, they are not explicit and there is no nudity in the game.