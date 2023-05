Free to keep when you get it before Jun 8 @ 10:00am. Some limitations apply. (?)

Reviews

“One of the most original and engrossing platform puzzlers of recent years”

Metro



“Overall, the game is amazing. Beautiful and brilliant, sophisticated and simple, challenging and compelling.”

Forbes



“Hue is easily one of the best additions to the genre in a very long time.”

4.5/5 – Twinfinite