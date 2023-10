About This Game

Complex, procedurally generated alien space-hulks to board and defeat.



Challenging, re-playable campaign that tests your strategy and tactics.



Over 70 weapons and items, including frag-cannons, tractor-beams, flamethrowers and nukes.



High-score leader boards to rank your skills.



Fully lip-synced voice acting brings your fellow shipmates to life.



Blood-pumping soundtrack perfect for intense firefights.

Cryptark is a 2D roguelike shooter that challenges players with boarding and neutralizing procedurally generated alien starships to earn income for their Privateering enterprise. Purchase improved equipment and weapons to tackle more dangerous targets, but be cautious as failure will result in a loss of investment and profit. The decaying alien arks will defend themselves from intruders with a wide arsenal of cyborg monstrosities, robotics, and security systems, all obstacles that must be surpassed to achieve victory, the destruction of the ship’s central System Core.Game Wiki: http://cryptark.gamepedia.com/Cryptark_Wiki