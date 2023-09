About This Game

Five hundred years ago, the land of Caldera was plunged into endless darkness. Decades later, five moons rose in the sky, bringing light to the world and strange Gods with it. With them came the Dreams: calls to Devotion promising supernatural Gifts.Thus, the new Calderan civilisation was born; a world of Devotion and Dreamers, Gods and Gifts, with a Dreamless Archon acting as the Gods' mortal representative. But Archons are not eternal, and a successor must be found.You are Dreamless: free to choose your own destiny, to ask questions others dare not, or even become Archon yourself.What will you do, Dreamless one?Moonring is a retro-inspired open-world, turn-based, tile RPG in the style of the classic Ultima games, but created from the ground up with modern design sensibilities.The world's geography is hand-designed, but the deadly dungeons beneath the surface reconfigure each time you leave... or die.Travel, trade, sneak, fight and sail the world of Caldera. Speak with the townsfolk, learn Caldera's secrets, and challenge the Archon for his throne... or even overthrow the Gods themselves!Features:- Large, hand-designed open world- An infinite supply of dungeons generated using your character name- Over 100 varied enemy types, from fodder to bosses- 35 unique Gifts from the Gods, their usage changing with the moon phases- Sailing, ship-to-ship combat and boarding- A Dungeon Synth OST with over 50 tracks, all made using retro Mod Trackers!- A hidden magic system and many other mysteriesA note from the creator:Hi folks. I've loved RPGs since the early 1980s, and grew up playing games like Lord British's 'Ultima' series and early Roguelikes. This is my love-letter to a style of gaming that has largely fallen out of fashion: with its vivid, bright sprites overlaid on stark black backgrounds, true open-world gameplay, and lack of handholding. The days I spent playing these games were spent in joyful exploration and discovery, venturing into the dark unknown, a co-author of the experience, filling in the gaps left by the primitive art with my imagination. For those of you who did the same, I hope Moonring recaptures some of the spirit of those days for you. For those who did not, I hope that the more modern conveniences you find in this game allow you to catch a glimpse of what we did 40 years ago.My heartfelt thanks to all who spared even a moment to play this. Please be kind to my mistakes. I will fix them. :-)- Dene