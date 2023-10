About This Game

BEWARE OF ANYTHING CUTE

FEATURES

A varied arsenal of firearms and explosives.

Face a wide variety of enemies ready to overwhelm you at any moment

Inventory and weight management: feel free to collect or buy items that will help you on your expedition, but you won't be able to carry everything.

Many unique and varied, strange and beautiful places

Unusual visual style for sets and characters

The Explorator is a game inspired by oldschool FPS with a cell-shaded visual style. As an explorer, you take your courage in both hands to set foot on the most dangerous island in the known world, Ospolis. Prepare yourself well, as many challenges and obstacles await you.Legend has it that the ancient city of Atlantis lies beneath this island, which has been suddenly invaded by goblins and monsters that have emerged from the bowels of underground tunnels bored by unwary explorers confident of finding this famous city. You'll have to traverse the region zone by zone to make contact with these demon-encircled explorers and help them solve the mystery of the attack.Experience a refreshingly original combination of cell shading and handmade 2D animation