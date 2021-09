About This Game

Colony Sim

Build sealed structures out of Floor, Wall, and Roof tiles.



Structures track lighting, warmth, beauty and various unhappy smells.



Windows allow ambient lighting into rooms.



Use wall torches and fires to heat, light, and occasionally burn down straw houses.



Venting system to allow fire and body heat to travel from room to room.



Door locking system to keep Clanfolk, visitors, and livestock where they belong.



Storage container objects to keep the ground clutter under control.



Crafting can be prioritized, scheduled daily, and also controlled by maintaining a desired supply.



Till the land, plant seeds, water them, add fertilizer, harvest, re-till the soil, and start again. All automated to the level you desire



Care for livestock from birth. Keep them warm, dry, fed, watered, and clean their stalls.



Learn just how hard it was to make a linen shirt. Grow the flax, thresh out the seed, throw the stalks in a river, let them rot for months, strip the loosened fibers from the stalks, spin the fibers into thread, weave the threads into cloth on the loom, and THEN sew your linen shirt!

Life Sim

Clanfolk needs include: Hunger, Thirst, Sleep, Warmth, Cleanliness, Bathroom, Social, Fun, Beauty, and the inexplicable need for Plaid



When needs are not within safe ranges, then afflictions may result. These afflictions can range from having a bad mood, to a cold that slowly deteriorates into pneumonia.



Clanfolk have many skills which are improved through use. Skills can be prioritized or disabled to give Clanfolk different job roles to best utilize their skills.



Babies inherit some skill proficiency from their parents. They are mostly time vampires, but they are cute and keep everyone's' mood up (during the day)



Babies grow into Juveniles that begin to provide labor. Juveniles are idea sponges, working slowly but learning much faster than adults.



When Juveniles become Adults, their learning slows, but Adults finally work at full speed. Ideally, their childhood will have been spent on jobs that they enjoy, making them experts by adulthood. Another benefit of adulthood is the ability to have children to grow the Clan.



Eventually Adults become Seniors. Seniors work and move more slowly than Adults, but they have the highest skills and provide learning bonuses to others working near them.



Finally the Seniors will be unable to work and will need to be cared for. Clanfolk are able to understand the needs of other Clanfolk and are able to take care of the sick and injured, fulfilling all their needs when possible. Once the Senior dies, they can be buried in the family plot, and the cycle continues.

World Sim

All four seasons have smooth transitions between them, ever advancing and changing each day.



Sparks start fires that spread throughout the environment based on moisture and object flammability.



Plant growth system that is aware of ground moisture as well as fertility level, which can be changed with watering and fertilizer.



Overlays to quickly show fertility, moisture, heat, and beauty.

Neighbor Clans

Each neighbor Clan comes from a different Biome with different products and desired items for trade. The savvy player can run a profitable trading post if there is enough trade traffic from different Clans.



As seasons progress, different items become more scarce and therefore more expensive.



Neighbor clans have intrinsic skill bonuses based on their Clan type as well as their Biome. When looking for the best workers (and potential partners) keep these in mind.



Neighbors do not send their best and brightest visitors until relations between the player Clan and the neighbor are strong.

