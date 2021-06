About This Game

Game features:

Take on the role of Amia and begin your adventure on the planet Regilus



Explore the first of seven fantastic regions



Solve interesting puzzles and meet well-written characters



Two difficulty levels to choose from!

The magnificent and mysterious planet Regilus, with its breathtakingly diverse ecosystem, has been targeted by various colonizers over the years. Eventually, however, the planet was taken over by the Teleportation Travel Agencies, turning it into one of the most desirable tourist attractions in the galaxy! Take on the role of Amia, who has just gone on the holiday of her life with her companion, Bogard. However, something has gone wrong. As soon as she arrives on the planet Regilus, Amia notices that Bogard has disappeared... What's more, she'll have to solve some tricky puzzles before she reaches her hotel! This holiday doesn't look very relaxing...In Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III Prologue, you'll embark on an adventure that will introduce you to the story of Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III, the new game from legendary puzzle adventure game developer Roland Pantola. Help Amia solve puzzles on her way to the hotel, meet interesting characters - Professor Tarat and Hannah, and find out if the professor's legendary cat really is just a myth.The prologue will take you through one of the most beautiful areas of the planet Regilus, introducing you to the game's main mechanics and immersing you in a well-written scenario that will surely encourage you to explore further! You will also be accompanied by an intriguing electronic guide. But are you sure you can trust him?Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III Prologue is only the beginning of your adventure on the planet Regilus. In the full version of Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III, you'll visit seven different regions, each with its own distinct aesthetic. Moreover, apart from Amia, you will also help her companion Bogard. And the whole story will be served in the style of classic adventure games such as Reah and Schizm.