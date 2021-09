Reviews

“Dude, I could have played that for hours. Uh, legitimately I could have played that for hours it was such a fascinating concept. I loved the bizarreness of it, I loved that.”

Markiplier



“Taking around 10 minutes to play through, Swallow The Sea is a great little game with some very tense moments and some wonderfully grotesque monsters to avoid (and eat). It would be nice if you unlocked a few abilities as you evolved, but even as it stands it’s a lot of fun and the pixel art animation is superb. Highly recommended”

Highly Recommended – Alpha Beta Gamer



“As you drift further into the caves, it’s clear the world is dying. The monsters chasing you decay and sag, the passages tinge red with rotten flotsam and foul vents. You’re still growing, but now you see what exactly you’re growing into – and it’s just as contorted and strange as the rest of this bizarre ecosystem. But still, you eat away. Then, all of a sudden, you are born.”

Rock Paper Shotgun