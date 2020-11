About This Game

Explore Silentown in search of hints, but beware: do not enter the forest.



A unique, unsettling 2D art style fitting for a mysterious, dark tale.



Music plays a crucial role, and learning how to sing will help Lucy in times of need.



Combine items to obtain widely unexpected results!



Many quirky characters (and animals!) to interact with. Be nice to them before they disappear.



Play minigames with the other children of the village!



A very mean cat, programmed to mess with Lucy at any given chance.



Curious, original puzzles: use a leash and a pair of shears to break in your mother’s best friend’s house, all in order to steal… a flower?!

Accompany Lucy and her friends in this grim, beautifully hand-drawn adventure game by the creators of Little Briar Rose , in collaboration with studio Luna2.Lucy is afraid of the forest, just like any other child: every night, the echoing roars rob her of her sleep. Not even her dreams are a safe place where she could play.People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.