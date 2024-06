About This Game

FEATURES:

Play a TPP adventure game that combines an imaginative story with a dark sense of humor



Join a young nun Indika on her journey of self-discovery



on her journey of self-discovery Meet the devil himself as Indika’s unlikely travel companion



unlikely travel companion Explore the hidden depths of Indika’s soul while tackling unique puzzle elements



Travel through surreal landscapes of Russia seen in a distorted mirror



Uncover Indika's troubled past in the form of 2D pixel art mini-games

MEET A NOT-SO-ORDINARY NUN

ENJOY AN INDIE GAME WHERE EVERYTHING GOES

is a third-person, story-driven game set in a strange world where religious visions clash with harsh reality. It tells the story of a young nun who sets off on a journey of self-discovery with the most unusual, horn-headed companion by her side.On the outside, Indika seems to be a typical nun attempting to adjust to a difficult and monotonous monastery life. Humble and innocent in her appearance, do not be deceived as this young girl has also made a highly unlikely acquaintance—as she speaks with the devil himself.unusual connection with theleads her on an errand beyond the safe walls of the monastery. The world she discovers can only be described as a wild combination of comedy and tragedy straight out of the novels by Dostoyevski and Bulhakov.The subjects of religion and authority are prevalent throughoutjourney and she’ll be faced with many questions along the way. Guide her to find the answers one by one before she can finish her life-defining odyssey.is a small, independent studio formerly based inand now operating out of. Its members put aesthetics at the forefront and aren’t afraid to tread the fine line of ethical norms. Their game is a great testament to that, asconstitutes an open challenge to the industry's established approach to creating video games.