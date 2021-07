About This Game

Humanity disappeared centuries ago. The Escape Initiative — our last-ditch chance to survive — has failed. But among the ruins of a mysterious science complex an accident restores power to a unique android who might be the only one who can save the universe.Journey with HUD-ini through an emotional story full of awe and wonder, shot in one continuous camera. Unravel the mysteries of Outsider: After Life through solving a variety of logic-based puzzles set in an immersive world brought to life with beautiful visuals and a captivating soundtrack.Features:Every puzzle is embedded into the captivating sci-fi narrative of Outsider: After Life. From restoring HUD-ini to exploring a now barren Earth, solving each puzzle will progress the story.From the adorable HUD-ini to the sweeping vistas of an alien planet, Outsider: After Life visuals pop with striking colours and beautiful hand-animated set-pieces.Gone are the days of using a rubber chicken as a zip-line. Every puzzle you’ll come across on your galactic journey can be solved with some mind-bending but fair logic.A sci-fi adventure needs a ‘stellar’ soundtrack, and Outsider: After Life is no different. The dark and atmospheric tones sweep in to really drive home some key story beats.AWARDS & NOMINATIONS:● Apple App Store - Game of the Day● Unfold Games Awards 2021 - Honorable Mention● Indie X 2019 - Best Portuguese Game winner● Game Connection Europe 2019 - Best PC Game, Best Casual Game, and Best Quality of Art nominee● DreamHack Summer 2019 - Best Arthouse Game● PlayStation Talents 2018 - Best Portuguese Game nominee● Eurogamer Summer Fest 2018 - Best Portuguese Game nominee