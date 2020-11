Reviews

“If you are not a point-and-click adventure game lover, I still implore you to try this out, (it's) a tough game and will take you some time, but it’s worth it.”

The Gaming Outsider



“Do you like old-school adventures with tons of command options and borderline crazy riddle solutions? How about a self-aware comedic story full of passion and love for Pilsner beer? If yes, then this is a game for you!”

Indie Game Picks



“Starting simple before evolving into a complex mystery, (it) offers a modern experience in a classic point and click format (...) the captivating hand-drawn art-style, and unique game mechanics make it an experience not to be missed.”

Game Crater