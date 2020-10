About This Content

Folklore Four: The Hungry Witch

A Look to Bali World

Battle the Leak and Finish the Journey

Still, Be Mindful of Your Choices

Features:

Atmospheric horror in a remote area of Bali Island, Indonesia.



Multiple endings depending on the choices player made during the playthrough.



Unique Balinese culture references regarding baby’s protection.



Timed events which enable the playtime and events triggered via time.

Kirana, a pregnant mother, stubbornly goes alone late at night despite her mother’s warnings. Once she gets home, she finds out that everything has changed. Now, not only her life but her unborn baby, are chased around by an immediate danger. In a life-threatening journey, Kirana must find a way to save her baby and defeat evil before it gains the power to engulf the world in darkness.Explore the uniqueness and magnificence setting and atmosphere of Balinese traditional house, forest, and graveyard. Enrich your knowledge of Balinese culture as you learn how to defeat the evil creature. Make sure to stay alive in order to reveal all the mysteries about your true self.Experience Kirana’s life-threatening journey as she, one by one, learns how to kill the evil creature that threatens her unborn baby. Even the smallest information will become a defining decision that will make you stay alive or dead. Make sure to utilize all the knowledge you gain throughout the journey to be able to protect yourself while you battle The Hungry Witch, finish your goal, and reach the ultimate ending.As you play the game, the decisions you make will give you different results in order to give you deeper meanings and hints of the game. You can choose to run away from the very beginning and choose to protect your unborn baby in a different way but heed the consequences. Just imagine, if you were in that situation, what would be the best thing you should do? Just remember, be careful so that you won’t regret your own doings.