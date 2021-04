About This Game

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah is a 1-2 hours micro-adventure and the first title in a series of first-person puzzle and adventure video games that follow the adventures of Jim Morrison, a private investigator living in Boston, Massachusetts.It's 1979, and a curious letter finds its way on your office desk - an old and almost-forgotten friend writes to you asking for one last favor, begging for your help.The writing betrays a sense of urgency, as many of the sentences are scribbled through bulbous stains of ink. Be it due to your inner sense of duty, or old-time camaraderie, you decide to meet your friend at his farm, someplace far away from the busy streets of Boston. What do you not know, though, is that this singular decision will forever blur the line between what you once considered real and what you simply disregarded as fiction.Your old friend awaits you at the farm.