About This Game

Please hand in your travel coin and proceed through the gate to the departure area

Management

Mayhem

Menace

BIGGER AND BETTER as requested by Doris fans! Episode 2 is a feature length title, almost three or four times larger than Episode 1! Better art, better animation, new characters and scenes to explore!



A PIXEL-ART GAME inspired by classic and retro titles from the 90s that are loved all over the world. All artwork created by the incredible DarkLitria



A POINT AND CLICK ADVENTURE is a game genre that emphasises puzzle solving and quirky narrative. The minimalist nature of the interface allows the player to simply ‘point and click’ to explore the world.



FULLY VOICE-ACTED game; starring Ben Simpson, Jamie Wood and Daryl Kellie. Casting and voice-over recording by Ryan Callard



CREATED BY AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY Arrogant Pixel 100% self-publish, self-fund our projects and in-house all of our production



MUSIC AND SOUND DESIGN is again, a big focus for Episode 2 with another full soundtrack by producer and composer, AssadB.

You can check out Episode 1 here:

The Adventure continues in The Tale of Doris and the Dragon - Episode 2. In this game, Doris continues on her quest to find her missing husband Albert.The Tale of Doris and the Dragon is a point-and-click adventure game series featuring an elderly lady named Doris who finds herself in Purgatory after passing away on earth. On her journey, Doris meets many weird and wonderful characters that help or try to hinder her progress. Out of this, an unlikely friendship emerges.Doris finally arrives at her destination where she must navigate the vast and confounding hallways of the Management complex that is older than time itself.With help from Norb the Transitional Support Dragon and some exciting new characters, solve puzzles and guide Doris on her journey through the red tape of Limbo’s middle management.A sinister plan is underway that threatens the existence of reality itself. Our brave heroine must use her quick wit and unrelenting sass in order to halt the wheels of bureaucracy and save the day for all mankind.