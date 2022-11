About This Game

FEATURES

Explore a new frontier. Large open environments with realistic environmental effects – from time-of-day lighting to dappled forests and snow-covered mountains, to volcanoes, canyons, deep oceans and scorching deserts – you must find your way.



Experience a story with living (but not breathing) characters, brought to life by voice actors.



Survive harsh weather conditions and temperatures – and protect ANI at all costs!



An intriguing mix of exploration, logic and action gameplay.



Create portals to traverse the landscape.



Fight – or find ways to avoid combat.



Craft improvements and critical tools from resources found in the environment.



Discover the remnants of an alien civilization, decrypt their language and restore their technology.



Enjoy a beautiful soundtrack.

You play ION, a young exploration unit on a mission to secure natural resources. When you crash-land on an alien planet your ship is almost completely destroyed. Not only do you have to survive in a strange new world full of dangers, but to have even a hope of escape you must find a way to contact your home planet for help.With only your ship’s A.I. for company, you set out to explore your new home. On your journey you encounter ANI, a small, stranded service unit who identifies as female. ANI is the first to admit she’s a bit mad, but she is also a valuable resource, and it soon becomes clear that there will be no escape without her.And so, the two of you begin a journey that neither of you is prepared for, on a planet where even the laws of nature seem not to apply. A journey in which ION and ANI must face the strangest of all possible challenges if they are to have any hope of living to tell their own story.Phoning Home starts easy, but gets quite challenging in the later stages of the game. Can you leave the planet?