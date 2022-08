About This Game

- July 25, 2022Hey everyone! Camouflaj recently passed a huge landmark—our ten year anniversary! To celebrate we will be making our debut title, REPUBLIQUE, free here on Steam in the coming days.Thank you for all your support over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you.------------------OurFall 2018 update is now available!Camouflaj's most recent update to this episodic stealth thriller includes:Play with a gamepad and control Hope directly, just like the console versionThe previously console-exclusive costumes are here, and they don't just look great, but change the way you play. (Costumes not available in Episode 4)Our Unity 2017.4 update has enabled us to perform a ton of lighting and graphical upgrades, and improve performance across all devices.We've implemented hundreds of bug fixes and improvements across the board to ensure this is the smoothest République experience yet.Japanese players can now enjoy République in their native language!République is now just $9.99! Pretty good deal, if you ask us.For more details, check out our announcement here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/317100/announcements/detail/3398424857464575851 Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for checking out République. Keep Hope Alive...- Camouflaj