About This Game

Features:

Charismatic and mysterious characters



Challenging puzzles to keep you hooked



Wide variety of interactive objects in each scene



Classic 2D graphics, as in the golden age of the genre



Hand-drawn and digitally-colored animation



Voice acting



Hints system to help you when you’re stuck

Your adventure is almost at an end, or is it just beginning? After meeting the mysterious man from the photograph, you know that the only way to save your city is to join the Resistance against the tyranny of Sergio.Guide the protagonist, Christian, through the ruins of Buenos Aires to make your final stand against the evil tyrant. Can you find the missing pieces to a mysterious device, the city’s only hope for redemption? Can you and your friends outrun Sergio and his guards long enough to succeed?Team up with your allies, Victoria and Pablo, on your final mission to collect all the missing parts to this strange machine. Only then will you have a chance to reverse the disastrous events that destroyed the city as you know it.Your adventure continues on the streets of Buenos Aires. It’s time for Reversion.