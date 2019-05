December 16, 2018

Mechanical Wiring System

Completely redesigned dungeons

Multiplayer Enhancements

Happy holidays everyone!

I am extremely happy to announce that Crea's latest update,, is now officially released. It started out as an innocent update but slowly grew into the beast of an update it is today. So what exactly does this Magnificent Mechanisms bring?Thanks to the Syle Manipulator it is now possible to connect items together and create complex automated systems. When a device sends a signal it has a power level which the receiving item can react to in different ways. It can be as simple as a light changing color based on the power level to as complex as a series of logic gates with conditional logic based on the power level. Automatically open doors, easily move water, and even transfer items in treasure chests. The power is now yours.The original dungeon concept had some great ideas but ultimately had some fatal flaws. I took dungeons back to the drawing board and now they are better than ever. Every sector you advance through includes multiple threats including monsters, traps and environmental hazards. Progress towards the end and you will now be greeted by a boss and a reward if you claim victory.With the extended development time I took the opportunity to beef up multiplayer. Bandwidth usage has been reduced by roughly 90% meaning less lag for everyone. The HUD has received a facelift and along with it ally vitals will now be displayed below yours. Target yourself or your ally by the portrait or hovering over your ally character - ally targeting has been fixed!