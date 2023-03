About This Game The cataclysm has happened. Or more precisely... all of them. Within the last few years, riots and wars have come about, and finally the grid has collapsed. And there are zombies?! And giant hornets?! Well, you need to make the best of things and figure out a way to survive. Gather allies, build your home base, kill zombies, grow crops, craft the tools you need to survive. Find a working vehicle and use that to combat the apocalypse! Can you find out what the mysterious Xedra did to bring about the end of the world? Or did they even do it?



Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead is the epitome of a modern traditional roguelike: with turn-based play and a RPG-like skill progression system, it hearkens back to some of the major aspects of this genre. The depth of this game will surprise you, with a cleverly-designed inventory system, the ability to drive vehicles and boats, well-written NPCs with their individual stories, and more.