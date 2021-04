About This Game

Here's the deal

No takebacks

How far will you go?

Hungry for Point & Click Adventure?

Pointing & clicking Platformer movement controls (WASD / controller)



Platformer movement controls (WASD / controller) Selecting all dialog options one by one anyway Non-repeating conversations and choices



Non-repeating conversations and choices Inventory management and counter-intuitive puzzles Immersive, story-driven mysteries



Immersive, story-driven mysteries Pixel hunting Optional outlines on anything interactable



Optional outlines on anything interactable Story grinds to a halt at every puzzle can always be driven forward



can always be driven forward "x will remember this" Real choices and multiple endings

tasks you – CDI agent Neil Conrad – with investigating the murder of a high-profile victim whose death could plunge the solar system into war. Solve the first in a series of connected cases that lead you deeper and deeper into the conspiracy at the core of this captivating 2D sci-fi noir adventure. Don't forget to wishlist the full game Lacuna , which will be released this summer.You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself... or not.The story branches and ends based on your actions. There's no going back. Sure, you can rush your way to the end – if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right, and you might make it out alive.Some questions don't have a right answer. Will you sell out a friend to protect your family? Will you endanger a loved one in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible, world-shattering truth?While the classics were great in their time,does away with the baggage of many adventure game tropes: