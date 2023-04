About This Game

HUMANITY is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages.Devious puzzles and strategic thinking is broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles!Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault.Bring your ideas to life using the intuitive Stage Creator, be it a straightforward puzzle, action stage, or heck, even an artful sculpture!Immerse yourself like never before as you tower over the teeming, ant-like people! Mu ha ha ha ha!Whether on your standard display or in the optional VR Mode, watch as breathtaking swarms of people follow your commands to the exit, all in HUMANITY’s stark iconic style, courtesy of director and celebrated visual designer Yugo Nakamura and famed game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect: Connected).