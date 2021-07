What the developers have to say:

Why Early Access? “Vectorio is an open source project inspired by the ideas shared from our community. It is very collaborative process, so having the game in Early Access allows us to test new ideas and features and get valuable player feedback on them as we continue to develop the game. Involving our community as much as possible every step of the way has been our goal from day one, and we plan to continue doing so well after the Early Access release!” Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access? “We plan to release the game out of Early Access come late 2021” How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version? “The full version will feature an Adventure Mode, which is an endlessly expanding base building mode with a storyline tied in. There will also be a multiplayer PvE mode where you and your friends or other random players can take on enemies together. We also plan on adding other modes like wave survival and challenge scenarios. These features will not be fully present in Early Access, but some snippets of either mode may be added in a development build for some people to test out.” What is the current state of the Early Access version? “Survival and creative will be playable once we release the game in Early Access, with other modes like wave survival, challenge scenarios, and multiplayer following shortly behind for the full release. However, our main focus will always be on Survival, as that is the core mode the entire game is designed around.” Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access? “The game will no longer be free post-launch. The original plan was to keep it free forever, but by charging for the game we'll be able to continue producing content updates for it well into the future. (and faster then ever before!)” How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process? “The community can join our public developer run discord server to brainstorm new ideas and give feedback on the current ideas implemented in the game. In this server we have a dedicated area for sharing ideas, reporting bugs, and giving feedback. Almost all recommended features that are mutually agreed upon end up getting added!”