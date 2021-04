About This Game

WHERE THERE'S A SHADOW, THERE'S A WAY

SHADOWS HAVE NO BOUNDARIES

FEATURES

Refreshingly clever puzzles that make use of shadows and shapes in ways you never thought were possible.



levels spread across the walls of four rooms, each with its own set of distinct mechanics. A heart-felt story about Bella's mental apprehensions, narrated through her childhood memories.



Melodic music that flows seamlessly throughout the game to let you deeply absorb the emotion.



A beautifully colorful representation of Bella's house that reflects the individual personalities of everyone in her family.

takes you on a wonderous journey through the mind of Bella in pursuit of reconciliation with her past. The game features 4 rooms with a total of more than 50 puzzles to solve. Each room offers a different glimpse into her memories, exploring the changing relationships in her family. The shadows within each level must be manipulated via objects to progress and there is often more than one solution to a challenge.In My Shadow is more than a cleverly designed puzzle platformer; it is a heart-warming story into the mind of a young woman looking for answers to questions in her past. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.The gameplay revolves around a unique core mechanic - the shadows. You can use the shadows howeverlike. There can be more than one solution to a puzzle.The game constantly challenges you with multidimensional mechanics that force you to invent new ways to use shadows.