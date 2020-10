About This Game

This is not a demo version - you won't experience any spoilers here. The presented story is unique to this title. "LFB: Scarlet" is the second introduction to the Lust from Beyond. The goal of this title is to present topics and mechanics not mentioned in "LFB: Prologue". This time we will focus more on survival, gore and sexual elements. Moreover, we will present a new faction - Scarlet Lodge.Alan's mind is possessed by a hardly satisfiable sexual drive. To control his emotions, Alan meets with a psychiatrist who is supposed to solve his problems. During the session, Alan talks about a strange date in an abandoned theatre. The story quickly turns into an experience filled with dread and dark desires...- Bold erotic motives adapted to the horror convention- Interactive sex- Running from your opponents and fighting mechanics- A world inspired by the works of Lovecraft, Giger and Beksinski- Exploration of graphically advanced environment full of interactive objects- Ingenious puzzles- Vibrant sound and music