About This Game Step into the world of the Keepers, mystical little beings that watch over the forest that they call home. While exploring, they make a peculiar discovery that leads them on an adventure to far reaches of the forest that they’ve never seen before. Imbued with the ability to manipulate the growth of plants, they must leverage the world around them to reach their destination and learn the secrets of the forest.



This flagship game from Studio Chili is a beautiful, cooperative experience filled with engaging puzzles and platforming that require you and a friend to work together. With adorable protagonists exploring a gorgeous forest world and accompanied by an evocative original score, Keepers of the Trees will test your wits and tug at your heartstrings.